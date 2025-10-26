Actress June Lockhart passes away at 100 She became the archetypal TV mother of the 1950s and 1960s.

HQ We just got the news that June Lockhart, the American actress who became the archetypal TV mother of the 1950s and 1960s with her roles on "Lassie" and "Lost in Space", has died at her home in Santa Monica. A Tony Award winner and multiple Emmy nominee, Lockhart built a career that bridged classic Hollywood and television's golden age. Her charm and wit carried her from Broadway to outer space, inspiring audiences (and even future astronauts) along the way. Her family confirmed she died of natural causes, leaving behind a legacy cherished across decades of screen history. Rest in peace, June Lockhart.