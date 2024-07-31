Actress Erica Ash passed away

HQ

Actress Erica Ash has sadly died from cancer aged just 46. She made her breakthrough in 2007 in Rosie O'Donnell's comedy series The Big Gay Sketch Show, and she also appeared in films such as Uncle Drew, Scary Movie 5, We Have a Ghost and the TV series Survivor's Remorse. Her mother Diann Ash shared this statement with CNN:

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and friend Erica Chantal Ash. Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor, and genuine zest for life. Her memory will live eternally in our hearts."

Our thoughts are with her loved ones.