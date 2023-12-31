Actor Tom Wilkinson has died

HQ

British actor Tom Wilkinson, known for Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Batman Begins and Hotel Marigold, has died at his home. This according to a statement from his agent.

Ever since his debut in the mid-70s, Wilkinson managed to appear in both films and TV series. With his big break in the beloved comedy The Full Monty in 1997 - which also paved the way for several roles in The Period, Shakespeare in Love and In the Bedroom, among others.

Which of Wilkinson's many roles do you remember best?