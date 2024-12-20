Actor Sebastian Stan hopes his career trajectory follows that of Robert Pattinson

HQ

After making a name for himself in appearances in Twilight and Harry Potter, Robert Pattinson has consistently given stellar performances. Teaming up with big-name directors like Christopher Nolan, Matt Reeves, and Bong Joon-Ho, Pattinson just can't seem to stop winning, and another actor would very much like to follow in his footsteps.

Speaking to Gold Derby, Sebastian Stan spoke about how he wants his career to be like Pattinson's. "He's done it really well. He's found filmmakers that he really liked ... and he keeps doing it," he said. "On Mickey 17 ... he's playing two characters on a big scale film ... that's like Leo DiCaprio level ... very few can do it at that magnitude."

Stan himself has had quite the run of late. Starring in A Different Man and The Apprentice, he's building up solid performances so he's not just known as Bucky Barnes for the rest of his career. We'll have to see how many more roles he needs under his belt before he nets the same adoration as Pattinson.

