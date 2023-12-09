Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Actor Ryan O'Neal has passed away

The Love Story star was 82 years old.

The American actor Ryan O'Neal has passed away, aged 82.

He has appeared in many films throughout his long career but is best known for his role in the 1970 film Love Story, a role for which he was also nominated for an Oscar. The film grossed over $106 million at the box office and received seven Oscar nominations. He also had the lead role in Stanley Kubrick's film Barry Lyndon. The cause of death is not known, but over the years he has fought against both leukemia and advanced prostate cancer.

