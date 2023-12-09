HQ

The American actor Ryan O'Neal has passed away, aged 82.

He has appeared in many films throughout his long career but is best known for his role in the 1970 film Love Story, a role for which he was also nominated for an Oscar. The film grossed over $106 million at the box office and received seven Oscar nominations. He also had the lead role in Stanley Kubrick's film Barry Lyndon. The cause of death is not known, but over the years he has fought against both leukemia and advanced prostate cancer.