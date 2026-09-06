Actor Rich Keeble on battling impostor syndrome, hopes for Rivals plotline, and developing his distinctive voice

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After landing roles in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight and in the live-action TV space Rivals, actor Rich Keeble is becoming quite an undeniable force in the worlds of gaming and TV. At this point in his career, we couldn't help but ask whether Keeble (a man known for his many voices) is yet getting approached for what you might call a "classic Keeble."

"I mean, to be honest, the Monoco voice is quite distinctive, I suppose," Keeble said. "I'm sort of just doing stuff...like I did a Xenoblade 2 updated content thing. And that was just kind of my normal voice, really. Sort of normal voice and sometimes leaning back into the Monoco style."

While Keeble has seen plenty of major successes in recent years, he has talked in interviews before about impostor syndrome and anxiety. It's something that sticks with him, and is apparently a bit of an actor's curse. "I don't think the imposter syndrome ever really goes away. And actually, I mean, another hugely lucky thing that I've been allowed to do is this TV show Rivals that I've worked on quite a lot, particularly on season two. And, you know, there's actors on there like Danny Dyer and David Tennant. And I think even they have imposter syndrome," Keeble explained. "I was talking to Danny Dyer about, you know, because obviously he's, you know, one of the more famous in that cast. But when he joined the cast, he told me he was actually pretty nervous because he was worried that people might see him as just a soap actor... Apparently even David Tenant is very self-critical."

In Rivals, Keeble plays a character called Brian. He's not yet had his own major plotline, but there are hopes that in the second half of Season 2 he'll get something going. "Would it be nice of Brian to get laid maybe? I don't think it's going to happen though. There was a scene where he did try it on with someone, but it got cut."

You can check out the interview below for all of our conversation with Keeble, as well as comments about him potentially starting up his own comedy webseries again.