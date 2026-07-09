Actor Peter Serafinowicz reveals how he got his job in the Elden Ring movie, and the the surprising role he's played in almost all the Soulsborne games

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They might not be for everyone, but when a Souls game hooks a fan, it usually gets one for life. The deep, rich worlds, the aggravatingly difficult combat, the general addictiveness of it all. Actor Peter Serafinowicz found himself caught on FromSoftware's RPGs right from the first Dark Souls, to the point that he messaged the company behind the game to see if he could get involved.

In a clip from the Russel Howard Five Brilliant Things podcast, Serafinowiczsaid he contacted the "software company" behind the game, so we're not sure if he got in touch with Bandai Namco or FromSoftware itself. Whoever he spoke to, though, it worked, as he managed to score a vital role in Dark Souls 2, and all the games thereafter (bar Sekiro, it seems).

Serafinowicz is the actor who voices all the death sounds for male characters in the Soulsborne games. So, if you're about to throw your controller at the wall after losing to Malenia again, think about Brian Butterfield going through all these torturous deaths for you.

Serafinowicz also has a role in the upcoming Elden Ring movie, something he scored on a chance encounter with director Alex Garland. The Elden Ring movie's writer and director was apparently aware of Serafinowicz's fondness for Dark Souls, but before they got a chance to chat further, Garland was pulled away for a meeting. At the reception, Serafinowicz left a note with his number, and managed to speak further to get himself into the role.

The Elden Ring movie releases in March 2028.