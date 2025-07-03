Actor Michael Madsen tragically passes away at 67

HQ

Actor Michael Madsen has tragically passed away at the age of 67. His manager, Ron Smith, confirmed the news, stating that Madsen was found dead in his home in Malibu, California, early in the morning. The cause of death is reported to be cardiac arrest around 8:25 a.m. local time, and no foul play is suspected.

Madsen was an iconic figure in Hollywood, renowned for his gritty and enigmatic characters in Quentin Tarantino's films. He delivered unforgettable performances in Reservoir Dogs (1992) as Mr. Blonde, as well as in Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & 2, The Hateful Eight, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

His career spanned four decades, during which he appeared not only in several Tarantino projects but also in acclaimed films such as Donnie Brasco, Thelma & Louise, Sin City, and Die Another Day.

In recent years, he had been deeply involved in several independent films, including Resurrection Road, Concessions, and Cookbook for Southern Housewives. He was also working on his upcoming book Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems.

Madsen leaves behind a legacy of tough, emotionally complex characters, six children, and his sister, actress Virginia Madsen.

Hollywood has lost one of its most unmistakable voices.

Rest in peace, Michael Madsen, and thank you for everything.