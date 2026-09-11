Actor known for voicing One Piece's Buggy the Clown has died at the age of 56 years old

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In a bit of sad news this morning, it has been revealed voice actor Mike McFarland has sadly died at the age of 56 years old, as per IGN.

Known for lending his signature voice to iconic roles including One Piece's Buggy the Clown, Dragon Ball's Master Roshi, Attack on Titan's Jean Kirstein, and more, McFarland died after fighting a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer known as Glioblastoma, which he was diagnosed with in August 2025.

The anime talent will be missed, not least among co-workers in the industry who have come out in droves to share thoughts following the news, including J Michael Tatum and Alejandro Saab.

RIP, McFarland.