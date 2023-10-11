Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Actor Keith Jefferson has passed away

After a battle with cancer.

Almost two months ago, 53-year-old actor Keith Jefferson announced on social media that he had been diagnosed with cancer. Today, his best friend and fellow actor Jamie Foxx confirmed that he has lost his battle with the disease and passed away.

"Everything hurts right now, having a hard time looking through these pictures reliving the memories of us having a great time. Going to miss you man gonna miss you....every since we met back in college, you have been an incredible soul. God rest, never thought i would have see the words about my friend RIP Keith".

Jamie Foxx and Keith Jefferson have played opposite each other in numerous films such as Django Unchained and most recently the Netflix film Day Shift. Keith was a jack-of-all-trades in showbiz, combining acting with producing and dubbing. His most famous films were Once upon a time in Hollywood, The Hateful Eight and Django Unchained.

