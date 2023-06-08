Actor Jason Isaacs to be a villain in Baldur's Gate III

HQ

While we've been playing and watching Baldur's Gate III's early access grow for years, tonight during the Summer Game Fest opening gala, Larian Studios showed us a new trailer for the game ahead of its August release and the introduction of one of the new characters we'll meet in Baldur's Gate: Lord Enver Gortash.

Lord Enver Gortash is the dark designer of the Steel Watchers, magical warriors created to defend the city. As the new protector of Baldur's Gate, Gortash is one of the most powerful figures within its walls. And for such an important figure, the studio has enlisted a very popular voice: that of actor Jason Isaacs.

The father of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film saga brought decades of experience in playing villains to Gortash, tweaking the lines between takes and adding depth and character to the character.

We'll soon find out what this mysterious human is up to in the power struggles to control Baldur's Gate when Baldur's Gate 3 is released in full on 31 August on PC and PlayStation 5.