Actor James Earl Jones has died

The man with one of the most famous voices has passed away. Actor James Earl Jones, who voiced the iconic antagonist in the Star Wars films, Darth Vader, has passed away after a long illness.

He also voiced Mufasa in The Lion King. He made his film debut in the 1964 film Dr Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb and also appeared in The Field of Dreams and A Prince in New York. He also spent many years as an acclaimed Broadway actor, and has been recognised for his acting achievements with an Emmy, Grammy, Tony and an Oscar.

James Earl Jones was 93 years old. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.