Actor hopes people boycott Bayonetta 3

It's been a few years since Hellena Taylor indicated that she wouldn't come back as Bayonetta in the upcoming third game, so it wasn't surprising when we learned that Jennifer Hale has replaced her. Now we finally now why, and it'll definitely lead to some discussions.

While Nintendo and Platinum have made it seems like the actor didn't have time to do Bayonetta 3 by stating the reason was "various overlapping circumstances" and the like, Taylor herself has gone on Twitter to reveal that's far from the case. She says that they offered her 4000 American dollars to reprise her role, a sum she considers insultingly low considering how much time and effort she puts into it. Especially when the two previous games have made quite a bit of money. That's why she asks us to boycott Bayonetta 3 and potential spin-offs where Hale probably will remain the lead actor.

What do you think? Does Hellena Taylor have a point or is she blowing this all out of proportion?