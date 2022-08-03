Cookies

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Activision's monthly active users drops below 100 million for first time since 2019

The Call of Duty developer finds itself at a low following its 150 million peak-pandemic high.

HQ

It looks like the Call of Duty hype has started to wear a bit on fans, as in the latest quarterly financial report from Activision Blizzard, it has been revealed that Activision's monthly active users (MAUs) has dropped below the 100 million mark for the first time since 2019.

The report shows that there was a total of 94 million MAUs for Activision for the quarter ending in June 2022, which for a point of comparison is down from 100 million at the quarter ending on March 31, and down ever further from 127 million back a year ago. To go a step further, this continues to show the massive decrease of fans following the 150 million player peak that was recorded back in March 2021.

This massive and continuous decrease does seem to mostly be an Activision problem, as Blizzard's numbers have remained steady at about 26 million MAUs for over a year now, and King has only seen a decrease of 15 million MAUs since June 2021 and still draws in 240 million MAUs.

Activision Blizzard does have quite a packed 2022 still, with both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II planned for late October, and Overwatch 2 in early October, both of which will precede Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Vanguard

