Activision-Blizzard games pulled from Nvidia Geforce Now

Nvidia Geforce Now is the hardware company's streaming solution, and it lets you play your already-owned games on various devices where you can "instantly play the most demanding PC games and seamlessly play across your devices."

The service links to various storefronts and games via Nvidia's own app, and non-paying subscribers get 'standard' access and can stream up to an hour at a time, although you'll have to pay for priority access and extended play sessions.

The service has taken a knock recently, however, with the news that Activision-Blizzard games will not be playable via the service.

"As we take GeForce NOW to the next step in its evolution, we've worked with publishers to onboard a robust catalog of your PC games," a company rep wrote in a statement.

"This means continually adding new games, and on occasion, having to remove games - similar to other digital service providers.

"Per their request, please be advised Activision Blizzard games will be removed from the service. While unfortunate, we hope to work together with Activision Blizzard to reenable these games and more in the future.

"In addition to the hundreds of games currently supported, we have over 1,500 games that developers have asked to be on-boarded to the service. Look for weekly updates as to new games we are adding."

For more on Geforce Now, head this way.