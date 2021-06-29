Activision won lawsuit against WWE wrestler

Two years ago, we reported that the WWE superstar Booker T was suing Activision for using his character G.I. Bro, known from both comics and in the ring, for David 'Prophet' Wilkes from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Now Games Industry reports that a jury has decided that it wasn't a copyright infringement and that Booker T has lost his case.

According to the jury, Booker T does "not own the idea of an angry man with scowling look", although we must say there are some similarities between the characters. The creators of the characters also say the character Wiles' body (not the face) was modeled with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as inspiration.

You can check the two characters out below. Booker T's G.I. Bro and Activisions' David 'Prophet' Wilkes to the right. Do you think the jury was right or wrong on this one?