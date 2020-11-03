Activision wants to bring more of their franchises to mobile

You're watching Advertisements

Activision Blizzard has talked to their investors during recent earnings call, and it is no surprise, that one discussed aspect was mobile gaming. Activision's biggest mobile game is currently Call of Duty: Mobile with over 300 million downloads worldwide.

Activision Blizzard's chief operating officer Daniel Alegre has ambitious plans, because he wants to bring "all our franchises to mobile over time".

"We need to make sure that we're enabling our franchises on the billions of mobile devices that are available right now. That's by far our biggest opportunity and we're investing meaningfully to capitalize on this and to take all our franchises to mobile over time."

China is of course a big region, but also places like Brazil and Mexico have mobile customers Activision wishes to serve.

Thanks, Gamasutra