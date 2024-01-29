Activision veteran Johanna Faries appointed as new head of Blizzard

HQ

We assume most of you have never heard of Johanna Faries, but she has been with Activision Blizzard for almost six years, mainly working with Call of Duty (both leading the esports division and as general manager for the Call of Duty series). Starting today, we assume you will hear quite a lot about her though, as she has now been introduced as the new head of Blizzard, following the departure of Mike Ybarra last week.

In an open letter, she writes about this honor:

"Though my official first day with you all is February 5, I want to let you know immediately that it is an honor to join you next week in this new capacity. I do so humbly and in awe of all that Blizzard has stood for and delivered to the world for over thirty years. Today also brings some mixed emotions. The loss of talented teammates in recent days is hard to hold side-by-side with the immense excitement I feel about joining Blizzard—and building on the momentum you've created for Blizzard's next chapter."

We look forward to see what Faries expertise has to offer Blizzard and how the iconic company will evolve under her leadership.'