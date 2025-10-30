Activision unveils plans for the 2026 Call of Duty League season, with two European Majors

HQ

In recent years, Call of Duty League teams and players have had around six weeks to prepare ahead of the new CDL season arriving, but that won't be the case for the coming season. With Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 set to launch on November 14, we now know that the CDL will be back as soon as December 5, meaning there is three weeks between launch and kickoff.

When the CDL does return, we can look ahead to a short Opening Weekend event that spans December 5-7. This will then lead into the Major I qualifying that runs between December 5 and January 25, with five weeks of qualification planned to determine the seeding and teams for the Dallas, Texas-based main event between January 29 and February 1.

As for Major II, this will offer six weeks of qualification spanning February 13 and March 22. The actual Major will then happen between March 27 and 29 in Birmingham, UK as part of DreamHack Birmingham.

Major III's qualifications will offer three weeks of action between April 17 and May 10. The reason it's stretched is down to the online Minor I tournament happening between April 24 and 26, providing a little break from the regular proceedings. The Major III LAN tournament is planned for Atlanta, Georgia, with no exact dates as of yet.

Lastly, Major IV will run its three weeks of qualifiers between May 29 and June 21. There will also be a slight break in between when the online Minor II tournament happens between June 5-7. The Major IV LAN event will then take place in Paris, France between June 25-28.

Then as a final stop on the 2025/26 season tour, we can look ahead to Championship Weekend, which is planned for Las Vegas, Nevada between July 16 and 19.

You can see the full roadmap for the busy season ahead below.