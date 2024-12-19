English
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Activision takes action: Overhauling anti-cheat system in Black Ops 6

With faster suspensions, AI upgrades, and server protections to roll out in future seasons.

Activision has officially acknowledged that the anti-cheat system in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has not been sufficient, particularly in the Competitive mode, which has been heavily affected by cheaters since the game's launch. Despite having already banned thousands of players, the issue remains unresolved.

In a blog post from team RICOCHET, Activision explained that the integration of the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat system during Season 01 did not achieve the desired effectiveness, especially in Competitive mode. And the company recognized the frustration of players facing cheaters and committed to significant improvements.

Among the planned changes are faster suspensions for cheaters, enhanced AI-based detection systems, and major upgrades to RICOCHET's core-level protections. These updates are set to be rolled out alongside Seasons 02 and 03 of Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Activision also encouraged players to continue reporting cheaters, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in maintaining a fair competitive environment.

What changes would you like to see in the anti-cheat system of Black Ops 6 to improve your gaming experience?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

