      Activision sues content creator after using his content

      That's enough lawsuits!

      Anthony Fantano, known as TheNeedleDrop over on YouTube and TheNeedleTok over on TikTok, is being sued by Activision after he tried to sue the developer for the use of his content.

      Fantano is the creator behind the "enough slices!" meme, which Activision used in a video posted over on TikTok. Fantano then contacted the company asking for the video to be removed, else he'd seek a lawsuit. Activision got rid of the video, but the creator went ahead and sued anyway.

      Now, Activision has filed its own lawsuit, to prevent Fantano's legal action from going ahead. It argues that in TikTok's terms of service those who upload videos give third parties the right to "modify, adapt, reproduce, [or] make derivative works" of their content. It also argues that TikTok lists Fantano's audio as free for use. It seems that the creator, in looking for a six-figure sum, may have found himself in a legal battle.

