Activision states Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 remastered "does not exist"

There have been rumours swirling about a remastered version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 existing for some time now, rumours that are bolstered by the release of Modern Warfare Remastered and the campaign remaster of Modern Warfare 2.

But, Activision has finally had enough of these rumours as it has issued a statement to CharlieIntel, where it directly shuts down any claim of a Modern Warfare 3 remaster existing.

"A remaster of Modern Warfare 3, campaign or multiplayer, does not exist. Any reports otherwise are incorrect," states Activision.

There have been no plans for other remastered Call of Duty games since Modern Warfare 2 campaign remastered, but we do know that the next iteration of the Call of Duty franchise is set to be unveiled soon. Currently known as WW2 Vanguard, the game is coming from Sledgehammer, and will be taking us back to the second World War, with plans to launch later this year.