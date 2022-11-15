Activision signals the start of a new battle royale era with Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launch trailer

HQ

It's almost time for Activision to launch yet another brand new Call of Duty title. Yes, despite the fact that the incredibly successful Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II debuted at the end of October, it's almost time for the new era of battle royale, as Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is set to arrive tomorrow, on November 16.

Ahead of that date, Activision is celebrating and hyping fans up with an action-packed, explosive, and exciting launch trailer, which gives a deeper look at the new map, Al Mazrah, and shows off some of the interesting gameplay mechanics and game modes that this sequel is set to offer.

For those excited to drop into Warzone 2.0 tomorrow, you can get a jump on the game right now, by pre-loading the battle royale, all to prepare and be ready to play as soon as the servers open up tomorrow evening (for us in the UK and Europe).