Activision shuts down faithful recreation of Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer a day before launch

Recently, if you've been keeping up with Call of Duty, you'll likely have heard of H2M. It's a mod that is designed to bring the multiplayer content from the 2009 version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to the current Call of Duty: Modern Warfare remaster.

The mod was set to launch today, on the 16th of August, but last night over on Twitter/X, the creators for the mod revealed that Activision sent them a cease and desist notice.

"Today, our team members received a Cease & Desist order on behalf of Activision Publishing in relation to the H2M-Mod project," the mod team wrote. "We are complying with this order and shutting down all operations immediately and permanently."

50 new maps and new customisation options for guns would have been added, alongside kill streaks from the 2009 classic. However, Activision is known for shutting some great mod ideas down, as it would mean players jumping back to an old game, when they're always wanting you to pick up the latest Call of Duty.

