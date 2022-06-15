Activision shows off a deeper look at new Call of Duty map, Fortune's Keep

HQ

It was only yesterday that we reported on the news of a new Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone map. Known as Fortune's Keep, we've been told that the map will be coming to the battle royale as the new Resurgence mode map and that the thought was that it would be arriving in Season 4 (which just so happens to be called Mercenaries of Fortune). Well now we know that will be exactly the case.

And that's because Activision has released a new trailer for Fortune's Keep, and this trailer takes players on a bit of a tour of the new map and the many points of interest it offers. But more than that, the trailer slaps a date on when exactly it will be launching, with that very date set to be June 22, which will be when Season 4 kicks off.

Take a look at the Fortune's Keep reveal trailer below.