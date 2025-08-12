Activision shares paranoia-inducing Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 trailer

HQ

We'll get to meet Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 as soon as next week, when it's properly revealed, in greater detail than the cinematic trailer we got at the Xbox Games Showcase in June, at Gamescom Opening Night Live on Tuesday, August 19. Ahead of that moment, Activision has shared a new teaser for the game that looks to give a taste of what kind of experience the game will be looking to offer.

The latest trailer is a paranoid cinematic one that paints the picture of a world on the brink of collapse and devastation. But thankfully, there is a saviour. Enter The Guild, a corporation that uses robotics to help humanity and alleviate many of the global stresses. Sounds positive, right? That seems to be the idea, but anyone with an understanding of Black Ops games will know that there's always more than meets the eye, meaning we should probably expect to be facing off with The Guild and stopping whatever twisted goals they have rather than working with them...

Either way, no doubt we'll learn more about this company in a week's time when the latest look at Black Ops 7 arrives.