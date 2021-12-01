Activision shares a better look at Call of Duty: Warzone's Caldera map

HQ

We're a week out from the release of the next Call of Duty: Warzone map, taking the battle royale away from the snowy peaks of Verdansk, to the tropical beaches of Caldera, nestled in the Pacific. The map itself will debut on December 8 (in a 24-hour early access period for Call of Duty: Vanguard owners), before being available to all the following day, on December 9.

With launch just a few days out, Activision has now shared a look at what the map of Caldera will look like, revealing that it can be split into 15 regions, many of which are made up of Vanguard maps, as was a similar case with Verdansk and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. You can take a look at the full map and its regions in the image below.

It was also noted in the blog post that December 8 will mark the day when Vanguard's new weapons and Operators will be integrated into Warzone, providing players with a chance to take an extra 40 (two extra thanks to the Season One Battle Pass) weapons into the battle royale.

Similarly, with Vanguard being such a driving force, it was also noted that Caldera will be bringing new vehicles, Vanguard weapons as loot, and even new in-game events that change the experience of the battle royale we've come to know over the past 19 months.

The blog post does also go into a lot of the finer details about how Warzone is being significantly upgraded to suit this new iteration, including seeing changes to how much of an interrupt gas masks create, how the water on the island will affect Operators and movement, and also about the Ricochet Anti-Cheat and how that will be deployed in-game to help identify cheaters come December 8.