Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Call of Duty: Warzone

Activision sets a date for Call of Duty: Warzone's massive event

The event is set for April 21.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Something big is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone, we've known that for a while from all of the many hints and teases Activision has been providing us. But now, we know the exact time and date for when that event will be occurring, despite still not being privy to what exactly will be happening.

Mentioned over Twitter, the announcement states, "The end is near... #Warzone", whilst simultaneously giving us a date and a time. The event seems to be taking place on April 21 at 12pm PT (8pm BST / 9pm CEST), and judging by the glitching logo that accompanied the Twitter post, it's probably going to involve a lot of destruction.

As for it could reference that remains unclear, but this does seem to reflect the rumours of the Warzone nuking event that will see the iconic map replaced with a Cold War-themed version instead, as IGN reports.

Either way, make sure to catch this one as it happens, as it looks like it could be pretty exciting.

Call of Duty: Warzone

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy