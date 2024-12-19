Activision recases Black Ops 6 voices amid SAG-AFTRA strike

HQ

Activision has confirmed that it has swapped out several voice actors in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 after fans noticed that some beloved characters in the Zombies mode now sound different. This change comes in the wake of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, which has disrupted voice acting across the gaming industry. Key characters, like William Peck and Samantha Maxis, previously voiced by Zeke Alton and Julie Nathanson, now feature new, uncredited voices.

In a statement to Game Developer, Activision acknowledged the recasting and expressed respect for the personal decisions of the involved actors. The company refrained from commenting further on the ongoing SAG-AFTRA negotiations but remained hopeful that a fair resolution would come soon. The strike, which began in July 2024, has centered on issues like the use of generative AI to replicate voice performances, a major sticking point in the dispute between actors and game companies.

As the strike drags on, fans are keeping a close eye on further changes to Black Ops 6, with some already accusing Activision of using AI-generated content for the game's art.

What do you think about the use of AI in gaming and its impact on voice actors? Should companies like Activision prioritize protecting performers' rights over technological advancements?