Activision: PS4 owners might need to make room for Warzone and Cold War

Games are getting bigger and bigger, it's just a fact, and it is about to get out of hand. A prime example of this comes from Activision, who now warns standard PlayStation 4 owners that they need to clean up their hard-drives if they want enough space for only two games.

The games are more specifically the full versions of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone. They have now gotten new updates, and Activision writes on the official Call of Duty homepage:

"Those who own a standard PlayStation 4 with a default hard drive of 500 GB may need to make room if they have the full versions of Modern Warfare/Warzone and Black Ops Cold War with all modes and packs installed.

Should you have both games installed and have kept up to date with updates, you may need to delete some unused Game Content to have a successful download and install of the Warzone patch tonight."

Of course, this is specifically about these two titles, but as those are amongst the most popular games today for the most sold current console - we assume there's actually quite the few gamers who will need to clean up their hard-drives to be able to have two games installed.

It's worth remembering that PlayStation 5 only has 667 gigabyte available space (and Xbox Series X is not much better with 802 gigabyte). A reasonable guess is that struggling with big games will be a problem sooner rather than later this generation, as upgrading storage is very expensive and currently even unavailable for PlayStation 5.

