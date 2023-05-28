Activision obliterates Call of Duty mod project

HQ

Activision has cracked down on the PC fan project X Labs, a popular Call of Duty modded client that has been around for years.

X Labs announced that it had received a cease and desist from Activision over on Twitter and informed its fans that it was going to comply with the order. X Labs ran dedicated servers for modded versions of older, famous Call of Duty games such as Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops 3, and Advanced Warfare.

X Labs didn't provide these games, only the mod packs, so you'd have to have already owned the Call of Duty you wanted to play. For those who miss the old days of Call of Duty, this is going to be a big blow. Whatever you think of the project, it's clear Activision's legal department has no intent of letting it stick around. Last week, the publisher dealt another blow to SM², an unreleased project that planned to make the "dream Call of Duty."