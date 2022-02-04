Activision might revive dormant franchises after Microsoft's acquisition

HQ

Activision is mainly known as a Call of Duty factory these days, but this wasn't always the case. The company has made many extremely influential games in the past and we recently shared the list of franchises Microsoft got when they purchased Activision Blizzard. Yesterday, during Activision's quarterly report for October - December 2021, the CEO Bobby Kotick seemed to imply that some older games might make a comeback thanks to all the resources they now get thanks to Microsoft's wallet:

"As we look to the future, with Microsoft's scale and resources, we will be better equipped to grow existing franchises, launch new potential franchises, and unlock the rich library of games we have assembled over 40 years."

Technically, Microsoft doesn't own the video game giant quite yet, and the deal is expected to be finalised by summer 2023. Are there any particular Activision franchises you would like to see brought back?

Thanks Bloomberg