Activision lays out and confirms the 2025 Call of Duty League schedule

Recently, we reported on the rumours surrounding the 2025 Call of Duty League schedule. Now, Activision has finally stepped up to the plate and dispelled any fog surrounding the upcoming competitive calendar, including affirming that action will be played on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (not that we had any doubt), that the season will start in December, and that the postseason is planned for the summer.

While you can see the full schedule for the four Majors below, the key bit of information to take from this is that the Toronto Ultra will host the first LAN, OpTic Texas takes on responsibilities for the second, Miami Heretics for the third, and an unknown team for the fourth.

Also, we now know for a fact that G2 Esports is taking over the Minnesota Rokkr and that Team Falcons is entering the league as the Vegas Falcons, on top of Cloud9 acquiring the New York franchise earlier this year.

While no date has been set for the Championship Weekend yet, we can likely expect this to be held in the summer, likely around June, as was the case for the 2024 season.