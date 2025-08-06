Activision isn't worried about Battlefield 6: "Call of Duty is too big to fail"

HQ

Despite Battlefield 6 currently creating quite a stir among gamers online, Activision is reportedly not the least bit concerned about how it might affect their golden goose — Call of Duty. According to sources with insight into the company's internal thinking, Activision is indeed keeping a close eye on the online chatter, but does not believe Battlefield 6 will be able to challenge Call of Duty's supremacy.

Leadership at Activision is said to be confident in their position, claiming the franchise is simply "too big to fail." Anonymous insiders have also revealed that the next four Call of Duty titles are already in the pipeline, and are expected to remain the financial powerhouse that drives Activision forward — just like in previous years.

Internally, there's strong belief in this year's title. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is described as the franchise's next big step, even if its development hasn't been without hurdles. Thematically, Black Ops 7 seems to land close to Battlefield 6, grounded in a near-future setting with a modern twist.

At the same time, Battlefield 6 is expected to introduce a new Battle Royale mode, which could potentially lure players away from Warzone — a game that has seen a declining player base in recent years.

Black Ops 7 will be fully unveiled on August 19, and the coming fall might just shape up to be an intriguing head-to-head showdown between these two shooter giants.