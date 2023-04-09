Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Fortnite

Activision is taking down Call of Duty content in Fortnite's creative mode

Some great content on Fortnite Creative 2.0 is about to disappear.

Fortnite introducing Creative 2.0 to players has been seen as one of the most refreshing additions Epic Games has made since launch. So many imaginative creations have made it to the game that it can feel like every other day we see a new map that blows away the content that seemed so impressive just a short time ago.

Some have even endeavoured to create miniature versions of full games in Fortnite, with Call of Duty having more than a few creations made in its image. However, it seems Activision isn't too happy about Call of Duty's appearance in Fortnite, and is starting DMCA takedowns of content and requesting that any content related to Call of Duty be removed.

It appears that the Fortnite creations are in violation of Activision's policies, but that hasn't stopped criticism being sent the Call of Duty publisher's way. Sadly, despite the creativity offered in Fortnite's new mode, we can't make absolutely anything we want.

Thanks, Insider Gaming.

Fortnite

