Activision is making you pay to relive your favourite memories in Call of Duty

Activision has revealed that with the release of Season 03 Reloaded in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II fans will get the chance to grab hold of some sweet nostalgia with the Throwback Audio Pack.

The blog post outlining everything coming in the midseason update on the 10th of May reads: "The ultimate taste of nostalgia is coming with Season 03 Reloaded." In the cosmetic pack, you'll get two weapon blueprints which will come with "familiar attachments" as well as audio from the older games.

The blueprints are called the Good 'Ol Days Assault Rifle and the Lachmann Classic SMG. It's not clear which classic weapons these blueprints will remind us of, which seems odd considering it's the main selling point of the cosmetic pack. There's no price yet, but it is expected to cost you around $15-20. For that price, you won't just get the blueprints and sound but you'll also unlock a classic Soap operator skin and a Hacked emblem.

Will you be buying the Throwback Audio Pack?