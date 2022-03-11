Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elder Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Activision is looking to bring Call of Duty: Warzone to mobile devices

The company is looking to hire for several positions to build the project.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Activision has silenced the rumours of a mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone by simply revealing its actual existence in a new blog post. The publisher has announced that it is working on an actual and all-new iOS and Android specific version of the massively popular battle royale, and has also revealed that it is looking to hire at several internal studios to ensure the project is built.

While the post does confirm the existence of the mobile version, it doesn't share any more details, as it is likely still quite a distance away from launching as the job listings suggest. Still, if you're interested in bringing Warzone to Apple and Android devices, be sure to take a look at the listings here.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Related texts



Loading next content