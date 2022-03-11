Activision is looking to bring Call is Duty: Warzone to mobile devices

Activision has silenced the rumours of a mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone by simply revealing its actual existence in a new blog post. The publisher has announced that it is working on an actual and all-new iOS and Android specific version of the massively popular battle royale, and has also revealed that it is looking to hire at several internal studios to ensure the project is built.

While the post does confirm the existence of the mobile version, it doesn't share any more details, as it is likely still quite a distance away from launching as the job listings suggest. Still, if you're interested in bringing Warzone to Apple and Android devices, be sure to take a look at the listings here.