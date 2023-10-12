Activision hired James Corden to host an internal meeting

HQ

A new report has been published by Windows Central that states that Activision recently decided to hire James Corden (Gavin and Stacey, The Late Late Show) to host an internal employee meeting alongside CEO Bobby Kotick.

The meeting, which has not been made publicly available, was said to have seen Corden throwing a bunch of questions at Kotick to talk about the future of Activision ahead of the massive merger with Microsoft being completed, which could happen as soon as this week according to reports.

It was in this meeting that Kotick revealed that there may still be hope for Guitar Hero, and that the company will likely look to see about incorporating Elon Musk's Neuralink to deliver more immersive experiences.