Activision has two unannounced games based on existing IPs

It's that time of the year when the companies are delivering their annual and quarterly earnings reports, and Activision is no exception. And the CFO Dennis Durkin had a juicy little nugget to share regarding this year, as it turns out we can look forward to no less than two unannounced games based on existing IPs:

"Turning to the second half of the year, our planned slate includes a new Call of Duty premium title, two releases based on our extensive library of IP from Activision, and Blizzard's Shadowlands expansion for World of Warcraft."

Both Crash Bandicoot: Nsane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled became huge hits for Activision, and it seems likely that it would try to do something with the popular bandicoot again. There has also been a lot of rumblings about the return of Tony Hawk lately, but all this is just rumours and speculation.

What do you think and hope Activision has been working on?

Thanks GamingBolt