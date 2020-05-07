LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Xbox 20/20 May Update - Xbox Series X Gameplay First Look
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Activision has two unannounced games based on existing IPs

Activision fans can look forward to some new titles within existing series coming later this year.

It's that time of the year when the companies are delivering their annual and quarterly earnings reports, and Activision is no exception. And the CFO Dennis Durkin had a juicy little nugget to share regarding this year, as it turns out we can look forward to no less than two unannounced games based on existing IPs:

"Turning to the second half of the year, our planned slate includes a new Call of Duty premium title, two releases based on our extensive library of IP from Activision, and Blizzard's Shadowlands expansion for World of Warcraft."

Both Crash Bandicoot: Nsane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled became huge hits for Activision, and it seems likely that it would try to do something with the popular bandicoot again. There has also been a lot of rumblings about the return of Tony Hawk lately, but all this is just rumours and speculation.

What do you think and hope Activision has been working on?

Activision has two unannounced games based on existing IPs

Thanks GamingBolt



Loading next content