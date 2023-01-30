Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Activision has sent out surveys asking about the next Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 map

Verdansk and other former maps made the list.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While Al Mazrah has seemingly gone down quite well with the Call of Duty: Warzone community (despite the game's many problems), there's no denying that most players would snap at a chance to get back to Verdansk if it was available.

To this end, Call of Duty news channel CharlieIntel has reported on Twitter that Activision is potentially exploring bringing former maps back to Warzone.

This comes from a recent survey that has been sent around, which asks: "Which of the following would you prefer for the next Warzone big map?"

The answers range from "an all new map" to a collection of former maps, including the original Verdansk map, the Black Ops 4 Blackout map, Caldera, and Verdansk '84.

It should be said that this isn't confirmation that any previous maps will return, but it does at least leave the door open for a return to the maps that catapulted Warzone onto the global stage.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Related texts

0
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0Score

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

The Warzone formula has been shaken up with a new instalment that feels more like a glorified update rather than something truly fresh and unique.



Loading next content