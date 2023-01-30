Activision has sent out surveys asking about the next Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 map

HQ

While Al Mazrah has seemingly gone down quite well with the Call of Duty: Warzone community (despite the game's many problems), there's no denying that most players would snap at a chance to get back to Verdansk if it was available.

To this end, Call of Duty news channel CharlieIntel has reported on Twitter that Activision is potentially exploring bringing former maps back to Warzone.

This comes from a recent survey that has been sent around, which asks: "Which of the following would you prefer for the next Warzone big map?"

The answers range from "an all new map" to a collection of former maps, including the original Verdansk map, the Black Ops 4 Blackout map, Caldera, and Verdansk '84.

It should be said that this isn't confirmation that any previous maps will return, but it does at least leave the door open for a return to the maps that catapulted Warzone onto the global stage.