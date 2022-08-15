Activision has pulled the Floofy Fury skin

HQ

Just over a week ago, Activision showed off the Floofy Fury skin for Call of Duty: Vanguard and many flocked to admire the skin. The adorable skin drew tons of attention, but it didn't take long for this attention to come back on Activision. It turned out that the design was almost certainly plagiarised and illustrator Sail Lin also presented picture evidence that he designed the skin over two years ago and that he had not been contacted by Activision or received any kind of compensation for it now being used in Call of Duty.

The similarities are striking and it is no coincidence. Almost everything is plagiarised, including the clothing. The original is part of a series about anthropomorphic animals as soldiers. Of course, there was nothing for Activision to do but admit that they had simply stolen the design and now they admit that there has been a mistake and the skin has now been completely removed from both the game and the website. They also apologise and say that they have the utmost respect for creativity and creation but that there has been a lapse here. They refer to what has happened as a "misstep" and claim that sadly there has been a mistake along the way. However, no compensation seems to be paid to Sail Lin, at least it hasn't been communicated publicly but the design is now back in its rightful owner's hands and that's probably the most important thing.