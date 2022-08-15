Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Spider-Man Remastered on PC
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Call of Duty: Vanguard

      Activision has pulled the Floofy Fury skin

      This came after reports that it had been plagiarised.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Just over a week ago, Activision showed off the Floofy Fury skin for Call of Duty: Vanguard and many flocked to admire the skin. The adorable skin drew tons of attention, but it didn't take long for this attention to come back on Activision. It turned out that the design was almost certainly plagiarised and illustrator Sail Lin also presented picture evidence that he designed the skin over two years ago and that he had not been contacted by Activision or received any kind of compensation for it now being used in Call of Duty.

      Call of Duty: Vanguard

      The similarities are striking and it is no coincidence. Almost everything is plagiarised, including the clothing. The original is part of a series about anthropomorphic animals as soldiers. Of course, there was nothing for Activision to do but admit that they had simply stolen the design and now they admit that there has been a mistake and the skin has now been completely removed from both the game and the website. They also apologise and say that they have the utmost respect for creativity and creation but that there has been a lapse here. They refer to what has happened as a "misstep" and claim that sadly there has been a mistake along the way. However, no compensation seems to be paid to Sail Lin, at least it hasn't been communicated publicly but the design is now back in its rightful owner's hands and that's probably the most important thing.

      Related texts

      0
      Call of Duty: VanguardScore

      Call of Duty: Vanguard
      REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

      Sledgehammer Games' latest instalment into the long-running shooter series offers up some great improvements, but still feels a bit safe at its core.



      Loading next content