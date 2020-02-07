Activision has plans for more remasters/reboots in 2020

By the sounds of it, Activision has plans to resurrect more of its classic IPs. After the success of both Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled and Crash Bandicoot: Nsane Trilogy, as well as Spyro Reignited Trilogy, it seems as though more rebooted and reimagined classic franchises will be given a fresh lease of life.

New news comes via the publisher's latest earnings call, wherein CFO Dennis Durkin told investors that there are "several" games based on classic IPs coming in 2020. Alas, he didn't give us any clue as to which games he might be talking about, so we'll just have to wait and see. Could he be referring to the rumoured Crash follow-up or even the return of Tony Hawk? We'll just have to wait and see.