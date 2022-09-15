Activision has banned half a million Call of Duty accounts

HQ

As part of its ongoing efforts to combat and tackle toxicity across the Call of Duty franchise, Activision has published a new blog post, which looks into some of the recent efforts and moves it has made on the front.

To this end, it has been revealed that the anti-toxicity movement has resulted in half a million banned accounts, and 300,000 accounts that have been renamed. It's said that this has resulted in a 55% drop in the number of offensive usernames across Call of Duty when looking at August 2022 compared to August 2021.

Activision has also shared a new code of conduct that it hopes players will follow, which is centred around treating fellow players with respect, playing without using cheats, and then reporting any incidents that go against this.

For more Call of Duty news, be sure to tune into Call of Duty Next, which will air on September 15 at 17:30 BST / 18:30 CEST.