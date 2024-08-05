Activision has banned 65,000 Call of Duty cheaters over the last week

HQ

The eternal fight against cheaters continues and Activision announces that it has made a new crackdown this week against all cheaters in Call of Duty. In total, 65,000 accounts have been banned during the past week, linked to Warzone and Modern Warfare III alone.

This applies to both ranked and non-ranked accounts that have been found guilty of so-called boosting or other cheating. The developer also announces that they will continue to work hard to counter those who are not clean online.

How do you experience online cheating in Call of Duty? Is it something you notice often?