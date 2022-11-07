Activision gives all Vault Edition owners of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II ten hours of XP boosts

HQ

If you've logged into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II over the past few days and wondered why ten hours of Double XP tokens have popped up into your account, well that's because you're an owner of the Vault Edition of the game, and to settle some "confusion" surrounding the in-game store exclusive reward that the edition provides, Activision has given all owners this as a settlement.

Speaking about the matter on Twitter, the following statement was posted.

"We understand there has been some confusion about an in-game store exclusive reward for the Vault Edition.

"Therefore, we've decided to reward all players that currently own of purchase any version of the MWII Vault Edition with 10 hours of Double XP tokens and 10 hours of Double Weapon XP tokens.

"Current owners who have not already received the tokens should expect to see them in their account over the next 48 hours."

If you have yet to play Modern Warfare II, be sure to read our review on the campaign and on the multiplayer.