Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Activision "evaluating additional platforms" for Crash 4

The publisher is looking at potential additional platforms for It's About Time.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time was announced this week for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with a planned release date of October 2. However, that is just a couple of weeks ahead of when Microsoft and Sony are expected to launch the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, and a lot of people have wondered why in the world it isn't coming to next-generation consoles as well. And what about PC and Switch?

In fact, it actually might show up on those formats as well, as an Activision representative told PCgamesN that the company "are still evaluating additional platforms for a future date."

We would bet good money that Crash Bandicoot 4 will, in fact, be released on more formats than just the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and we'll get back to you once confirmed.

