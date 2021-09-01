Activision declares war on cheaters

HQ

The saga of cheaters destroying the online community of Call of Duty: Warzone is a well-known one. The problem has been steadily increasing over the months, despite Raven Software swinging the ban hammer around and taking out hundreds of thousands of cheaters at a time. The issue has become so large that major content creators have left the game due to finding themselves consistently trapped in lobbies with cheaters, but Activision is finally making moves to resolve this issue.

Later this year, Warzone will finally be getting a PC anti-cheat system that should help combat the issue, and likewise these mega ban waves are still continuing, and to make sure that players and fans are aware of this, Activision recently released a video declaring "we are coming for you," to the cheater community.

The video posted to Twitter came with the caption, "This is not a drill: If you cheat, we are coming for you. Banwaves are ongoing, and PC anti-cheat is arriving in #Warzone later this year."

Then to highlight the limits of the banning that is undertaken, a video from a cheater known as rushman360 was shared, where he commends Activision for finally taking action against him and hardware banning all of his accounts, even ones he has yet to even play the game on.

While we will have to wait for Warzone's Call of Duty: Vanguard integration until we get the PC anti-cheat system, we can at least take solace in knowing that Activision and Raven are hitting cheaters at the roots.