Activision could be pulled from the UK to bypass CMA ruling

It ended up shocking a rather large amount of people when the UK's Competition and Markets Authority decided to block Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, especially considering the ruling was based on essentially monopolising the cloud gaming market. But the mega deal has been blocked in the UK and while Microsoft is in the process of lodging an appeal, which will be heard in court in July, the company is thinking of ways of bypassing the decision should it get shut down again.

As noted in a report from Bloomberg (thanks, VGC), Microsoft is prepared to pull Activision as a whole from the UK, which will mean it will not have a publishing division in the country. Instead, Activision will use a different European country as a hub for publishing, which is outside of the CMA's reach, so that it can still ship its games to the UK via a distributor.

It should be said that this is regarded as an "extreme" option, and will likely only be explored if the CMA's ruling is not overturned during the appeal process.