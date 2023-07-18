Activision confirms Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for this fall

HQ

It's been months since very credible rumours claimed this year's Call of Duty game would actually be a sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, but Activision refused to respond to this...until now.

The franchise's official Twitter account asked the following question a few hours ago:

"Should #MWII Operators, Weapons and Bundles carry forward into Call of Duty 2023?"

That should be enough to get the curiosity of many CoD players, but the two alternatives make it absolutely clear what's going on:

"Yes"

"Yes, when is reveal?"

This means Activision basically has confirmed Sledgehammer's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, not to be confused with 2011's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, will launch this fall, while Treyarch's Call of Duty has been delayed to 2024.

Expect to see the first trailer and learn the first official details about the game in a few weeks.